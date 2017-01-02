CES welcomes 2017 with gadgets galore: It’s The Daily Crunch

New Year, new news. We’re kicking off 2017 with a nod to CES, where I’ll be for the remainder of this week checking out more gadgets than you can shake a stick at. I don’t know why you’d want to do that but here we are. Check out The Daily Crunch for January 1, 2017.

1. CES is this week

CES is this week, and it’s easily the world’s biggest consumer electronics expo. If you follow any journalists on Twitter, you may know that it’s considered one of the most gruelling stretches of work in the entire year, but it’s also pretty fun (the less thorny of us will admit to that begrudgingly).

In Las Vegas, around 200,000 people swell the city to its transportation bursting point, and everyone comes to show off what they’ve been up to in consumer gadgets Expect a lot of AI this year, including tons of intelligent automobiles. Hopefully a Herbie the Love Bug or two.

2. SpaceX wants to go back to space next week

SpaceX has been grounded since an explosion destroyed one of its Falcon 9 rockets on September 1. Now, the company says it’s satisfied its investigation into the cause, and resulting countermeasures, are ready. Mars isn’t getting any younger, so hopefully it can get back to shooting stuff beyond the atmosphere at a steady clip.

3. Tesla Autopilot update for latest cars begins rolling out

Tesla made good on its promise to return Autopilot features to so-called “HW2” equipped vehicles. CEO Elon Musk said that it’s being deployed to a small group of initial test users first, with a larger rollout planned if that goes well. The highway commute relief is in site, you pampered Tesla owners you.

4. Another Twitter eyed flies the coop

Twitter’s executive turnover continues, with its head of business in China the latest to depart. She only joined seven months ago, but basically it’s made the China-specific position obsolete with a restructuring of its Asia business.

5. Get the DL on VPN

If you weren’t exactly sure what a VPN is, Romain has you covered. Basically it’s a tunnel escape for car chases where you have to evade the helicopter. It makes sense, just go read it.

6. Fiat and Google put Android in cars

Android in the car is better than Android Auto, or so hope Fiat Chrysler and Google. The two are teaming up to make Android a more integral part of a car’s infotainment system, handling everything from radio to cabin comfort. It’s a big bet on being closer to where Google wants to be as cars become more autonomous and more a site for actual computing, and it’s very smart.