2016 sucked, if we’re being honest with ourselves. But the year wasn’t a total waste. The world of tech offered up a few shining stars in 2016, and in the era of apps, five stand-outs were nominated as finalists for The Best App of 2016 award.

Best App Finalists:

Period tracking app Clue has had a big year. Alongside a fresh $20 million in funding, the Berlin-based company has also surpassed 5 million users. Not to mention, the app is collecting all kinds of valuable data from its users’ moods to when they’re “in the mood.”

In a social landscape dominated by Instagram, Facebook and Snapchat, Musical.ly has found quite a bit of success with young people. The music video app (kind of like DubSmash) was reported to have raised $100 million at a $500 million valuation in 2016, and has clocked in at 40 million MAUs.

In the last year, no app has made quite as big of a splash as Niantic’s Pokémon Go! Kids and adults alike flocked to the app, which was the fastest-growing mobile game in history. Plus, Pokémon Go! was the fastest game to ever hit $500 million in revenue.

2016 might be the year of video, but Prisma proved that photos are still the bread and butter of social media. The AI-powered photo filter app has created a bit of a trend, with players like Snapchat copying the artistic filters, as well as framing company Level getting in on the action.

Marijuana legalization is upon us, and Weedmaps has quite the head start. The app can help you with just about anything pot-related, from information about various strains to nearby dispensaries.

