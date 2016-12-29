reddit

Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian and Serena Williams are getting married

Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian and tennis superstar Serena Williams are engaged! Williams announced the engagement today on none other than Reddit:

I came home
A little late
Someone had a bag packed for me
And a carriage awaited
Destination: Rome
To escort me to my very own “charming”
Back to where our stars first collided
And now it was full circle
At the same table we first met by chance
This time he made it not by chance
But by choice
Down on one knee
He said 4 words
And
r/isaidyes

In response to Williams’ post, Ohanian said, “And you made me the happiest man on the planet.” Ohanian posted the news on his Facebook page.

Ohanian and Williams have apparently been “dating forever,” one colleague said TechCrunch’s Slack room. Turns out homeperson was right. Rumors of the two dating first circulated back in October 2015, when US Weekly reported some goss that the two met at a lunch. Following the announcement on Reddit, the Women’s Tennis Association tweeted a photo of Williams and Ohanian together.

