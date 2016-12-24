Tim Curry will read you ‘A Christmas Carol’ from your Amazon Echo

It’s the time of year when we find ourselves together with our loved ones, gathered around the warming seasonal glow of our smart home devices. And for those who managed to snag an Echo before the device sold out seemingly everywhere, Amazon’s got a fun little Easter egg (nog).

From now until Jan. 3, 2017, Alexa customers can listen to a holiday classic for free. #JustAsk "Alexa, read A Christmas Carol from Audible" pic.twitter.com/fSIu6V1Xsv — Amazon Echo (@amazonecho) December 23, 2016

Saying “Alexa, read A Christmas Carol from Audible” will fire up an audiobook version of the Charles Dickens classic read by Dr. Frank-N-Furter himself, Tim Curry, who both played Ebenezer Scrooge in a 1997 animated adaptation and narrated a 2006 Sesame Street version, wherein in, not surprisingly, Oscar the Grouch was cast as the lead.

The story will be available for listening through January 3, a little extra time for those who open up an Echo or Echo Dot over the next few days. The Audible version is also available on YouTube at the moment, for those who don’t have an Echo handy.

In the words of Tiny Tim, “God bless us, everyone” — and barring that, the booming voice of Tim Curry will do in a pinch.