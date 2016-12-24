Count down the end of 2016 with 12 Days of Doug
Cyanogen failed to kill Android, now it is shuttering its services and OS as part of a pivot
Is 2016 over yet? Watch 12 Days of Doug on TechCrunch for a new giggle-inducing gadget review everyday this year. What is left of it, at least.
Day 1: Doug sticks an anti-gravity phone case to stuff
Day 2: Doug washes dishes with a power scrubber
Day 3: Doug drinks coffee with a Ninja
Day 4: Doug mirrors his laptop screen to his Roku
Day 5: Doug buys a tiny USB travel microphone
Day 6: Doug tames his chronic bedhead
Day 7: Doug learns how to play Minesweeper
At almost 38 years old, Doug finally learns how to play Minesweeper. Then with the excitement of a toddler who’s just eaten his first-ever donut, he teaches you how to play.
Day 8: Doug chews military-grade caffeinated gum
Gadget reviewer Doug Aamoth sticks three pieces of Military Energy Gum in his mouth, starts sweating, and experiences what he perceives to be time moving more slowly than normal. Over roughly two and a half minutes of near-incoherent rambling, he finally evaluates the product.
Day 9: Doug finds a Google Chrome Easter egg
When he slams his fist down on his keyboard in anger, gadget reviewer Doug Aamoth discovers a delightful, addictive game hidden inside Google’s Chrome web browser.
Day 10: Doug shares 13 actually useful “OK Google” commands
In this video, Doug haphazardly dismisses 85% of voice control as “gimmicky and dumb” but shares his 13 favorite OK Google voice commands.
Day 11: Doug turns a soda bottle into a shower
On a hot day in the big city, Doug takes the $13 Simple Shower portable camping shower for a spin.
Day 12: Doug shaves without making a mess
Gadget reviewer Doug Aamoth comes away relatively impressed with the performance of the $11 “Aptoco Beard Catcher Beard ApronTrim Your Beard In Minutes Without The Mess And Stop Clogging Your Sink” and VERY impressed by the marketing team that named the product.
0
SHARES