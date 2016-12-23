Wolfprint 3D raises $500K to bring scanning pods to an airport near you

3D body scanning isn’t very exciting right now – you can’t really use your scan anywhere except maybe on Thingiverse where people can print you out and create a shrine to you (hint hint!). Wolfprint, however, wants to bring 3D body scanning to the masses by putting their pod-shaped scanners in airports and malls, allowing you to create 3D avatars of yourself for use in video games and VR.

According to 3DPrintingIndustry, the Estonian company raised $500,000 to do this job – not much, honestly, but enough to get a few more 3D scans into the hands of gamers and artists.

The company has already scanned 5,000 people and they hope to do more by putting their pods in public places. The scanners cost $8,000 and can bring in about $50,000 in yearly revenue.

Interestingly the Estonian company raised the cash using SeedInvest, an equity crowdfunding platform. This mode could be the de facto way for small companies like this one to grab some cash in early stages and, given that it’s far more popular in Europe where the VC scene is arguably truncated it looks like an interesting way to build and grow.

The company claims to have partnerships with Nike and Paramount in the works so we’ll see how soon you’ll be able to scan yourself at the local Niketown.