Tesla’s latest Easter Eggs include a holiday light show and a trip to Mars

Tesla has a habit of including Easter Eggs (aka hidden software features) in its software updates, and the latest update includes two doozies. The first is a holiday light show for Model X owners that takes full advantage of the electric SUV’s folding gullwing doors, along with its turn indicators, fog lights, headlights and more. Plus a rousing soundtrack to get you in the holiday spirit.

That’s not all, though – for people looking for an even more escapist experience from their car, both Model S and Model X owners with the update can ‘transform’ their vehicles into a Mars-bound spacecraft; the one his other company, SpaceX, is building to send colonists to the red planet.

This bonus feature, triggered by entering ‘Mars’ as the access code for your vehicle’s software system, will turn your in-car map to a map of the surface of Mars, and as you drive around the position of your virtual red planet rover will cross new Mars planetary terrain, too. Both Easter Eggs, and the way to enable them, can be seen in the DragTimes YouTube clips above and below.