Here’s what Pokémon GO is doing for its Holiday Event

After back-to-back Pokemon GO Halloween and Thanksgiving events, everyone was preeeetty sure Niantic would do something to bring players in through the Winter Holidays — but no one really knew what.

The event is rolling out in two phases, with some overlap between the two.

Here’s what they’re doing:

From December 25th to January 3rd, PokéStops will be more likely to dish out the baby Pokémon eggs they introduced earlier this month — Igglybuff, Clefa, Togepi, Pichu, Elekid, Smoochum, and Magby. Hatching eggs is the only way to get these Pokémon, but the egg distribution system is pretty random — so increasing the odds will definitely hook some people. The first time you spin a PokéStop each day during that period, you’ll get a single-use Incubator to hatch your eggs in — so if you do it each day during the promotion, that’s 10 single-use incubators. I wish they were the standard 3-use incubators — but hey, I’ll take it.

From December 30th to January 8th, they’re increasing the spawn rate of the starter Pokémon and their evolutions. That means more Charmander, Bulbasaur, and Squirtle (plus their evolutions. Charizards incoming!) During this period, Lures placed on PokéStops will last an hour instead of 30 minutes.

Meanwhile, that Santahat Pikachu that debuted a few weeks back should still pop up until December 29th.

Alas, Niantic has confirmed to me that there will be no doubling of XP or Stardust for this event — so if you’ve been sitting on a boatload of Pidgies all ready to evolve, it doesn’t look like December will be their time to shine.