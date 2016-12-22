Crunch Report | Uber Ordered to Stop Self-Driving Pilot in SF
Today’s Stories
- Uber stops San Francisco self-driving pilot as DMV revoked registrations
- Watch how far Tesla’s Gigafactory has come in new drone footage
- Volkswagen teases a self-driving EV concept with retractable steering wheel
- Tesla update caps Autopilot at posted speed limit on undivided roads
Credits
Written by: Tito Hamze, John Mannes
Hosted by: Tito Hamze
Edited & Filmed by: Joe Zolnoski
Teleprompter: Joe Zolnoski
Notes:
- I don’t know what to wear on Crunch Report (It’s a hard decision and I suck at dressing myself). If you are a startup and want to me to wear something mail me an XL T-shirt and I’ll wear it in an episode. I’m not going to mention the company on the shirt in the episode but it will be there. No offensive stuff, it’s totally at my discretion if I wear it. Mail it to me. Thanks <3 Ok, bye.
TechCrunch C/O Tito Hamze
410 Townsend street
Suite 100
San Francisco Ca. 94107
