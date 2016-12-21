Super Mario Run breaks records with 40 million downloads in its first 4 days

Nintendo has confirmed what we all knew was likely – Super Mario Run got a lot of downloads at launch. The company says that the app was downloaded over 40 million times during its first four days on the App Store, which breaks records for Apple’s mobile software shop. Previous third-party estimates suggested the new game was on track to topple Pokémon Go’s previous early performance and approach the 40 million mark, but this official number confirms it.

In a press release issued by Nintendo, the company says that in addition to its top ranking in the “free” chart of the App Store in 140 different global markets (of the 150 where it’s available), it’s also now in the top 10 ranking for best grossing games in 100 different markets.

Apple SVP of Marketing Phil Schiller is quoted in the release, confirming that the game broke a record for App Store downloads during its initial few days of availability. Nintendo closes the record announcement with a note that it believes its achieving its goal of growing the group of customers who are familiar with its IP even further.

The release also notes that Nintendo is making it easier to enjoy all modes as much as possible following the initial purchase, and a recent feature update indeed now allows you to run head-to-head with friends without using tickets, which are normally required for the Toad Rally.