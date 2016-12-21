Refurbished Apple Watches are now available through the official store

It was only about a month ago that Apple finally added the iPhone to its refurbished online offerings, along with iMacs and MacBooks, and now the company’s got another key addition. Starting this week, the company has added Apple Watches to its official refurbed store, with prices starting at $229 for the 38mm version of the first-generation model.

That puts the watch at 14 percent below its shiny new retail counterpart, for a grand total of $40. That is, as 9to5 Mac points out, still pricier than many retailers are currently charging for new versions. Target, for one, took $70 off the watch in time for the holidays.

Interestingly, the offerings aren’t just limited to the first-gen. The store’s also got second-hand versions of the Series 2, though, predictably, they’re not especially affordable. Those discounts also hover around the 14 to 15 percent range, at $469 for a refurbed 38mm and $509 for the 42mm.

All of the above ship with the Apple seal of approval and a one-year warranty. And they might even ship just in time for Christmas.