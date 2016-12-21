OurMine
Crunch Report | Mario Run Breaks App Store Record
Posted by Khaled "Tito" Hamze (@titoyooo)
- Super Mario Run breaks records with 40 million downloads in its first 4 days
- OurMine hacks Netflix, Marvel Twitter accounts
- Snap Inc. has a new China tech R&D office focused on Spectacles
- Facebook’s secretive hardware team signs rapid collaboration deal with 17 universities
- Uber losses expected to hit $3 billion in 2016 despite revenue growth
Credits
Written by: Tito Hamze, John Mannes
Hosted and edited by: Tito Hamze
Filmed by: Joe Zolnoski
Teleprompter: Joe Zolnoski
Notes:
- I don’t know what to wear on Crunch Report (It’s a hard decision and I suck at dressing myself). If you are a startup and want to me to wear something mail me an XL T-shirt and I’ll wear it in an episode. I’m not going to mention the company on the shirt in the episode but it will be there. No offensive stuff, it’s totally at my discretion if I wear it. Mail it to me. Thanks <3 Ok, bye.
TechCrunch C/O Tito Hamze
410 Townsend street
Suite 100
San Francisco Ca. 94107
