Watch Mark Zuckerberg’s Morgan Freeman-voiced Jarvis AI in action

Mark Zuckerberg has posted a new video of his homemade Jarvis AI assistant in action. The Facebook CEO detailed his progress with this project in a longer text post on Monday, but Tuesday’s video gives a better idea of how it actually works for Zuckerberg, his wife Priscilla Chan and their child, Max.

The platform looks like a fairly capable voice-powered command center for the home in the video, but it’s also clearly heavily produced. Plus, it’s voiced by none other than Morgan Freeman, which is a pretty big get even for Zuckerberg.

Freeman won the popularity contest on Zuckerberg’s Facebook post seeking input on who should act as the voice for his AI, says Fast Company, and the tech icon made the ask after seeing Freeman at the Breakthrough awards earlier in December. No word yet on whether any money changed hands, and if so, where it went.

Money quote from the above – “There are no good Nickelback songs,” which proves the thing is smarter than at least 50 million humans worldwide.

Zuckerberg later posted a second video of Chan’s experience with Jarvis, which basically doubles down on the goofs. I can’t wait for the Zuckerberg family sketch comedy show, coming to IFC this fall.