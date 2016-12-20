HTC is launching something just after CES

There’s probably something to be said for skipping CES altogether – or at the very least, saving your big news for another week. After all, there’s no better week of the year to get completely buried beneath an avalanche of product announcements.

HTC’s apparently not waiting long, however. The Taiwanese hardware maker is apparently planning to announce something big less than a full a week after the end of the giant consumer electronics show.

The company sent out notice this morning that amounts to little more than a teaser timed for January 12, sporting the words (well, word and letter) “For U.” Hard to say precisely what the company has planned. VR seems to be taking up a disproportionate amount of the company’s bandwidth these days, via the Vive. Though the company could certainly benefit from a flashy smartphone launch these days, as well. Or, given the post CES timing, it may not be hardware at all.

Whatever it is, there’s sure to be a lot of bleary eyed tech journalists watching.