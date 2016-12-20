Good luck getting an Amazon Echo for the holidays if you haven’t already ordered

You’re no doubt familiar with the correlation between snoozing and losing. The law seems to be in full effect for Amazon’s wildly popular Echo offerings in these final few days ahead of the holidays.

The Alexa-hosting connected home line looks is pretty much out of stock across the board through Amazon’s site – the Echo, the Echo Dot and Tap are all listed as being back in stock after Christmas, with the standard black Echo apparently not being replenished until January 19. A few configurations, on the other hand, you might be able to get your hands on before Hanukkah draws to a close.

Things don’t look too much better through Best Buy and Lowe’s online offerings. And the former of which wasn’t able to find the Echo at a store within 250 miles of our Manhattan offices.

Apparently some of Amazon’s own physical locations have stock, including its Seattle-based bookstore, though the company doesn’t sound all that optimistic about things staying that way for very long, telling the press, “Due to demand, we encourage customers to purchase an Echo if they see it available.”

Though, to be fair, that would probably be the company’s recommendation regardless.