Flo raises $1M led by Flint Capital for its AI-driven period calculator

The Flo app — the period calculator for women that tracks and predicts menstrual cycles, ovulation, and fertile days — has raised $1 million in seed round funding led by Flint Capital along with the Haxus Venture Fund co-founded by Yuri Gurski (who invested in MSQRD that was sold to Facebook in 2016).

The Flo app is developed by OWHealth, a US-based startup. Like MSQRD, Flo was also developed in Belarus. The team includes Dmitry Gurski, Max Scrobov and Andrew Kovzel, CTO.

Flo (available in 19 languages on iOS and Android) was launched in October 2015 and now usually holds one of the top spots for female calendars and period-tracking apps in the App Store and Google Play. Flo’s main competitors are the Clue Period Tracker, Glow, and Ovuline.

The Flo team says they have developed a neural network for the product resulting in a lot more accuracy than usual – up to 50% compared to traditional statistical models. They can also analyze how a woman’s appetite varies throughout the cycle, examine the mood swings and physical changes, helping them to adjust their lifestyle accordingly.

Flo claims to have 2 million monthly active users, and app installations exceeding 4 million. Approximately 45% of them are from the US and Canada, and other users are from Brazil, Germany, Italy, and Russia, among others.

Later they plan to have the Flo app track daily lifestyle, preparation for pregnancy, pregnancy itself, and childbirth.